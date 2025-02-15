Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Up 42.7% in January

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 686,300 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the January 15th total of 481,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,863.0 days.
Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance
BCUCF stock remained flat at $136.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1 year low of $88.72 and a 1 year high of $136.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.82 and its 200-day moving average is $98.43.
About Brunello Cucinelli
