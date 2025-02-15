Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Up 42.7% in January

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 686,300 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the January 15th total of 481,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,863.0 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance

BCUCF stock remained flat at $136.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1 year low of $88.72 and a 1 year high of $136.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.82 and its 200-day moving average is $98.43.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

About Brunello Cucinelli

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, jumpsuits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, and matching sets; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, and flat shoes; hats, belts, eyewear, jewelry, scarves, and other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.