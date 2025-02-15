Bull Street Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.9% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 532,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,914 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 44.8% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 44,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $47.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,132,431. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

