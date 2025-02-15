C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases 563 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19,321.3% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,058,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after buying an additional 1,052,817 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 894,345 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5,763.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 606,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,141 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5,006.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 489,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,482,000 after purchasing an additional 479,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,026.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 495,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 471,894 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH opened at $58.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.46. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.46 and a 52-week high of $59.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

