Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.97 and traded as high as $7.02. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 142,434 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
