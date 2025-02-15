CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,002 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 2.8% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 21.5% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 112,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $155.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.86 and its 200 day moving average is $150.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.08%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

