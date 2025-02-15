Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $311,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $185.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.22.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

