CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Announces $0.06 Dividend

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 15th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:IGR opened at $5.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $6.69.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

