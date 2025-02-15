Center for Financial Planning Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,571,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,195,302,000 after buying an additional 106,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,364,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,377,094,000 after buying an additional 135,838 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,169,689,000 after buying an additional 1,189,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,388,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,700,640,000 after buying an additional 665,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,981,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,058,364,000 after buying an additional 226,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. This trade represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $214.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.57 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.80.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 111.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.52.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

