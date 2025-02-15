Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.76 and traded as high as $18.90. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 253 shares changing hands.
Chesapeake Financial Shares Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.50.
Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 11.50%. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chesapeake Financial Shares Announces Dividend
About Chesapeake Financial Shares
Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chesapeake Financial Shares
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.