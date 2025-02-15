Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.76 and traded as high as $18.90. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 253 shares changing hands.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 11.50%. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Announces Dividend

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

