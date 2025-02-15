Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $45.01 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $45,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 269.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 431.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Tower from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $189.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.07. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $170.46 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.42%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.