Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 754,422 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 16,330 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $28,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 93,247 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 175,287 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 597,757 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $23,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $34.89 and a one year high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average of $42.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

