Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $25,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $128.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.75 and a 200-day moving average of $127.54. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $108.90 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

