Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 14,151 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 384,102 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,151 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $29,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.26. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

