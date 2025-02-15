Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the January 15th total of 46,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Chijet Motor

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chijet Motor stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Chijet Motor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Chijet Motor Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CJET traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,099. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93. Chijet Motor has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $718.56.

About Chijet Motor

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

