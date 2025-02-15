Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Cloudastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.43 and last traded at $43.90, with a volume of 2790396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Cloudastructure Stock Performance

Cloudastructure Company Profile

Cloudastructure, Inc (“Cloudastructure”) was formed under the laws of the State of Delaware on March 28, 2003. We provide an award-winning cloud-based artificial intelligence (“AI”) video surveillance and Remote Guarding service built on AI and machine learning platforms. We operated as a small Silicon Valley startup until early 2021 when we raised over $35 million in funding under Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

