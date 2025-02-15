Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.63. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 17,729 shares changing hands.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0526 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 43,351 shares during the period.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

