Constant Guidance Financial LLC Has $684,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Constant Guidance Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.6% of Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $538.15 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $539.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $522.14 and a 200-day moving average of $497.35.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

