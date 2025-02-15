Constant Guidance Financial LLC Sells 12,528 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Constant Guidance Financial LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,528 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 1.3% of Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $91.83.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.