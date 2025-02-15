CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR) Shares Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.17 and last traded at $24.21. 901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 80,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52.

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.2953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.