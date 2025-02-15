Covenant Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 42.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 34.3% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 84.1% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at about $310,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $74.78 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $84.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.05.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.91.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

