Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CVLG stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $35.00 to $34.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Insider Transactions at Covenant Logistics Group

In other news, CAO Matisse Long sold 2,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $61,200.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,814.30. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.