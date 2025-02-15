Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Covenant Logistics Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of CVLG stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CVLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $35.00 to $34.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Friday, January 24th.
Insider Transactions at Covenant Logistics Group
In other news, CAO Matisse Long sold 2,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $61,200.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,814.30. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.
Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.
