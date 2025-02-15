Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cummins were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cummins by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,300,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,894,000 after buying an additional 126,703 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,174,000 after buying an additional 165,398 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 31,489.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,531,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,794,000 after buying an additional 2,523,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,175,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,484,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 38,765.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,616,000 after purchasing an additional 972,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $373.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.14. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $259.06 and a 52-week high of $387.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Vertical Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $354.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.08.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.12, for a total transaction of $798,406.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,803.36. This represents a 9.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

