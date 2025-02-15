CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $76.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s previous close.

CVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.28.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $65.71 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.01. The company has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 61,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 34,198 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 250,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 47,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

