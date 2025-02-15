CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.740-0.810 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.0 million-$307.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $300.8 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.550-3.700 EPS.
CyberArk Software Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $413.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.73. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $223.09 and a 1-year high of $419.49. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,530.83 and a beta of 1.15.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
