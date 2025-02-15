CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.740-0.810 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.0 million-$307.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $300.8 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.550-3.700 EPS.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $413.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.73. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $223.09 and a 1-year high of $419.49. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,530.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $316.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.