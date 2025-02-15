DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10, Zacks reports. DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. DaVita updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.200-11.300 EPS.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $156.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. DaVita has a 52 week low of $118.56 and a 52 week high of $179.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

