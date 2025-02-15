DeDora Capital Inc. Purchases 4,841 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 843.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $82.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.96. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $113.00.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.72.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

