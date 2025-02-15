Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) EVP Rahul D. Samant Sells 38,023 Shares

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $2,467,312.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,478.21. The trade was a 41.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $65.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $69.98.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 87.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 51.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAL

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.