Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $26,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DLR opened at $164.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.66. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

