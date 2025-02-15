Diversified Portfolios Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 566,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $155,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,059,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $566,153,000 after acquiring an additional 199,440 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $230,000. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $34,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

Visa stock opened at $353.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $657.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.29 and its 200-day moving average is $298.30. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $356.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,689.82. The trade was a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,056 shares of company stock valued at $19,830,050. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $354.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.73.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

