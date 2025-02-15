Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 86.0% from the January 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Dundee Stock Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS DDEJF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.38. 10,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 36.87 and a quick ratio of 36.87. The firm has a market cap of $123.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. Dundee has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.41.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

