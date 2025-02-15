Eastside Distilling Announces Strategic Partnership between Beeline Loans and RedAwning

On February 12, 2025, Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, disclosing significant developments within its subsidiary, Beeline Loans, Inc. This subsidiary, a wholly-owned branch of Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE), has initiated a groundbreaking partnership with RedAwning, a prominent vacation property management and rental entity. This collaboration aims to streamline and expedite the real estate investment process for potential buyers.

The collaboration between Beeline Loans and RedAwning is designed to integrate Beeline’s Digital Screen Cinema Ratio (DSCR) mortgage application directly into RedAwning’s platform. This integration enables investors to swiftly obtain tailored mortgage quotes and approvals, facilitating the expansion of their short-term rental (STR) portfolios. By seamlessly merging property selection with financing, this partnership promises a more efficient and user-friendly experience for contemporary investors.

Notably, a substantial part of Beeline Loans’ transactions involves investment properties, emphasizing the company’s focus on providing tailored products for property investors. CEO of Beeline, Nick Liuzza, expressed enthusiasm about supporting investors with cutting-edge tools and flexible financing solutions, highlighting the company’s commitment to empowering its clientele.

The wider array of loan products offered by Beeline, including DSCR and Bank Statement loans, caters specifically to Millennial investors and owner-occupiers who are increasingly fueling demand within the real estate investment sector. According to data from the National Association of REALTORS®, Millennials accounted for 38% of home buyers in 2024. This strategic alliance positions both Beeline Loans and RedAwning to cater effectively to this emerging market segment, offering a seamless end-to-end solution for property buyers.

With Beeline Loans and RedAwning at the forefront, investors are presented not only with lucrative properties but also a more efficient and empowering pathway towards achieving real estate success.

About Beeline Holdings

Beeline Holdings is a technology-driven mortgage lender and title provider dedicated to revolutionizing the mortgage industry through a fully digital, AI-powered platform. Based in Providence, RI, Beeline Financial Holdings, Inc. is committed to enhancing the mortgage process through innovative and customer-centric solutions, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Beeline Holdings with ownership of Beeline Labs.

About RedAwning

RedAwning is a comprehensive property management company offering a suite of services to property owners and investors to simplify the short-term rental process. With an emphasis on data-driven insights and user-friendly tools, RedAwning aims to streamline the journey for real estate owners and investors.

For more information on Beeline’s innovative approach to investment property financing, please visit makeabeeline.com. To explore available investment properties, visit RedAwning.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Eastside Distilling advises caution with regard to forward-looking statements outlined in the presentation, which anticipate the features, benefits, and market demand of the Beeline Loans and RedAwning partnership. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances, making reliance on such statements unadvisable. Actual results may differ from these forward-looking statements due to various reasons, including challenges in technology implementation, market dynamics, geopolitical factors, and financial conditions.

For additional details on risk factors, interested parties are encouraged to review filings submitted by Eastside Distilling, Inc. to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements made within this presentation are valid only as of its date, and the company disclaims any obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Eastside Distilling’s 8K filing here.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

