Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Update

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Eat & Beyond Global Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EATBF remained flat at $0.08 on Friday. Eat & Beyond Global has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.
About Eat & Beyond Global
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eat & Beyond Global
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Eat & Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eat & Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.