eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,722 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in eBay by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Up 0.9 %

EBAY opened at $69.90 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $334,184.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,040.40. The trade was a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $260,082.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,778.80. This represents a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.