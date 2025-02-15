Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Update

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the January 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAVE. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) alerts:

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:WAVE traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $9.09. 29,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,997. The company has a market cap of $50.45 million, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of -0.73. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:WAVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.