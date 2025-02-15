Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:RNEW) Shares Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). Approximately 84,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 100,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).
Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £35.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.38.
About Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust
Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.
