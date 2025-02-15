Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $63,000 Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,806 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Veralto by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veralto by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Veralto by 4.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 1.8% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veralto alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE:VLTO opened at $98.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,795.60. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.