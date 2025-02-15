Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at First Business Financial Services

In other news, insider Daniel Ovokaitys sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $263,367.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $421,016.90. The trade was a 38.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,341 shares in the company, valued at $408,709. The trade was a 10.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 16.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

Featured Stories

