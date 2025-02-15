EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $686.60 and last traded at $686.60. 40 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $681.11.
EMS-CHEMIE Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $703.04 and a 200 day moving average of $760.70.
EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamide granulate. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications, powder coatings, and reactive diluents.
