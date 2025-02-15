Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in WD-40 by 42.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in WD-40 by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WD-40 by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WD-40 by 24.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in WD-40 by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
WD-40 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $230.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $211.03 and a fifty-two week high of $292.36.
WD-40 Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 72.03%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on WDFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on WD-40 from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.
Read Our Latest Report on WDFC
WD-40 Profile
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WD-40
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.