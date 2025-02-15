Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in WD-40 by 42.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in WD-40 by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WD-40 by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WD-40 by 24.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in WD-40 by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $230.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $211.03 and a fifty-two week high of $292.36.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on WDFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on WD-40 from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Read Our Latest Report on WDFC

WD-40 Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.