Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Playtika by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 85,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 33,902 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Playtika by 692.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Playtika by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 33,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Playtika

In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 75,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $572,459.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,554,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,182,136.40. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 753,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,985. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Playtika Trading Down 0.4 %

PLTK opened at $7.42 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

