Entropy Technologies LP Sells 5,694 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,694 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Bumble were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 486,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 21,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bumble Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $915.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

