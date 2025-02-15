Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EEFT. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

EEFT opened at $104.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $91.07 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.88.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 8.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 52,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $5,547,344.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,625,603.68. This represents a 36.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 21,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total value of $2,224,365.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,437.20. The trade was a 29.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,910 shares of company stock worth $8,780,102. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15,240.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 485.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.