Evotec (ETR:EVT) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €8.57 ($9.02) and last traded at €8.51 ($8.96). Approximately 562,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.46 ($8.91).
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.49.
Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.
