Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 339.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $113.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.36 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

