Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Boosted by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,609 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 4.2% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,801,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 88,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 21,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.17 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.78.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

