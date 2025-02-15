FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) Short Interest Update

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FalconStor Software Trading Up 6.1 %
OTCMKTS FALC opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. FalconStor Software has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 million, a P/E ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 2.10.
FalconStor Software Company Profile
