FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) Short Interest Update

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FalconStor Software Trading Up 6.1 %

OTCMKTS FALC opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. FalconStor Software has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 million, a P/E ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 2.10.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

