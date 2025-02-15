Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,089 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.8% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 32,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $104.04 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $835.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.09.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $3,754,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,419,362.80. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $2,663,098.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,814,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,825,769.20. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,177 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,728. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

