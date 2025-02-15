Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Short Interest Up 19.8% in January

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,717,900 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 8,949,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,542,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Federal National Mortgage Association Trading Up 5.4 %
FNMA opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. Federal National Mortgage Association has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $7.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.
About Federal National Mortgage Association
Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
