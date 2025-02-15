First Merchants Corp Sells 2,150 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $79.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

