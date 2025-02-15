First Merchants Corp Takes $280,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 558.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD opened at $33.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

